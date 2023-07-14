UP CM to conduct aerial survey of flood situation, Kanwar Yatra today

MEERUT Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct an aerial survey of the flood situation in Saharanpur and the Kanwar Yatra in the region on Friday, a day before Shivratri on July 15, the district magistrate’s office in Saharanpur confirmed. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Pavdhoi, Dhamola, Hindon and Yamuna rivers were swollen after heavy rains lashed the district in the past three days. Many parts of Saharanpur were inundated, forcing people to take shelter at safer places.

Additional district magistrate, Saharanpur, Rajneesh Mishra said Pavdhoi river had affected 13 to 14 localities in the city and over 100 villages of the district were waterlogged. “More than 2,000 people from the affected areas have been shifted to safer places and teams of NDRF and local rescuers are working hard to ensure safety of people,” he added.

Mishra said water had started receding since morning as rains stopped and a few people also returned to their homes. “We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, paddy, vegetable and sugarcane crops were submerged due to rainwater in Bhagwanpur, Sawantkheri, Shabbirpur, Maheshpur, Noonabari, Chirayu, Bahera and many other villages.

The connecting road of Noonabari and Bahera remained inundated and traffic was stopped on it. Deoband road had 4 to 5 ft water near Chirayu village and people living in villages around it were stranded.

Braving heavy rains, thousands of Kanwarias continued walking on the roads in this region to reach their destinations before Shivratri on July 15. The Shiv devotees would conclude their journey (Kanwar Yatra) by offering Gangajal to the deity on Saturday.