LUCKNOW Ahead of ‘Poshan Maah’ that begins on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced major benefits for UP’s 2.91 lakh anganwadi workers and helpers from the holy city of Ayodhya. These included a 50% hike in honorarium, ₹5 lakh cashless health cover for the families, an extra saree and smartphones to make their centres smart.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Ram temple trust’s newly appointed CEO Jeetendra Mishra during a visit to Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Handout via PTI Photo)

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He said workers’ honorarium will go up from ₹8,000 to ₹12,000 per month and helpers’ from ₹4,000 to ₹6,000.

“All anganwadi workers, helpers and their families will get cashless treatment up to ₹5 lakh every year at empanelled, government hospitals and medical colleges,” he announced, adding that three sarees will be given instead of two.

The CM was addressing around 12,000 workers and helpers at the ICDS felicitation ceremony at Ayodhya Dham — with ministers, MPs, MLAs and workers joining from all 75 districts virtually. He distributed appointment letters to newly-recruited anganwadi workers and helpers.

Terming anganwadi centres as the foundation for a healthy India, Adityanath recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2018 comparison of their role to Mata Yashoda. “After mother, small children have their first interaction with anganwadi workers. If childhood is healthy, India will become healthy, capable, self-reliant and developed.”

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{{^usCountry}} He listed transformations since 2017 — when workers got just ₹3,000 and helpers ₹1,500. Then, the honorarium was linked to performance and raised to ₹8,000 and ₹4,000. Now the second jump. He also mentioned 1.28 lakh smartphones given in the first phase for real-time data entry and ₹20 crore extra for the third saree at ₹500 each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He listed transformations since 2017 — when workers got just ₹3,000 and helpers ₹1,500. Then, the honorarium was linked to performance and raised to ₹8,000 and ₹4,000. Now the second jump. He also mentioned 1.28 lakh smartphones given in the first phase for real-time data entry and ₹20 crore extra for the third saree at ₹500 each. {{/usCountry}}

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After the CM’s announcement, the state government issued an order enhancing honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers. Additional chief secretary (women welfare and child development, Leena Johri issued the GO. The enhanced honorarium will be effective from September 2026 and will be paid in October 2026.

The GO noted that the hike had been decided keeping in view increased workload of anganwadi workers and helpers — early childhood care and education (ECCE), nutrition services, growing use of digital platforms and their role in convergence of various departmental schemes.

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Mounting an attack on previous regimes, Adityanath said before 2017, the centres were dilapidated, children brought mats to sit, and there was no drinking water, while the Centre’s money for nutrition was captured by mafia.

“The Centre gave money, but there was an insensitive government in the state. It did not buy anything for these anganwadi centres, and funnelled these funds to mafias. Thus, anganwadi centres had remained deserted,” Adityanath said.

On Ayodhya’s makeover, the CM said: “Ten years ago, there was neither electricity nor roads. Today, Ayodhya has four-lane roads, grand railway station and an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki. Single railway line is now double, Ram Ki Paidi rejuvenated...Ayodhya has become a solar city.”

“SP and Congress not only opposed Ram Temple, but also opposed roads, railway station and airport in the city. They are opposed to heritage as well as development. Despite opposition, neither Ram Temple movement stopped nor Ayodhya’s development. Today, Ram Lalla is seated in the grand temple and the world is witnessing transformation,” he said.

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Earlier, the CM inspected departmental stalls, presented ‘poshahar’ to women and performed ‘annaprashan’ for children. The best-performing anganwadi centres and girls from the Everest Base Camp campaign were felicitated.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, women welfare minister Baby Rani Maurya, MoS Pratibha Shukla, mayor Girishpati Tripathi and senior officers were also present.

Adityanath meets CEO-led team

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s first visit to Ayodhya after the appointment of the CEO for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust turned into a first review of the new administrative structure of the Trust.

The new CEO, Air Marshal (Retd) Jeetendra Mishra, welcomed the CM on his arrival at the Ram temple on Tuesday. Adityanath, who was in Ayodhya to felicitate anganwadi workers, offered prayers to Ram Lalla and then presided over an informal meeting of the Trust. Treasurer Mahesh Bhagchandka, CEO Mishra and other members were also present.

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This was Adityanath’s first interaction with the CEO-led team after the Trust overhauled its management following the donation controversy.

Sources said the CM enquired about the new two-tier system, streamlining of finance, security, pilgrim facilities and coordination with government agencies. He is understood to have stressed on transparency, security and improved pilgrim experience as footfall continues to surge.

Mishra, who formally took charge on September 8, had reached Ayodhya on Tuesday morning and before the CM’s arrival, presided over a staff meeting inside the temple complex to take stock of existing structure — finance and accounts, internal audit, IT and digital monitoring, HR, project management and pilgrim facilitation.

According to Trust sources, Mishra told staff that his focus would be on professional, transparent functioning and bringing all departments under a single chain of command, reducing need for trustees to intervene in routine matters.

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Mishra was named CEO at the Trust’s September 2 meeting in Ayodhya. He had visited Ayodhya from September 3-5 for familiarisation before taking formal charge.