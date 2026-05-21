CM Yogi asks officials to take GBC 5.0 investments to every district

The Invest UP team on Thursday made a detailed presentation before chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the proposed Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) 5.0 and the Uttar Pradesh Defence and FDI Conclave 2026.

Officials also briefed the chief minister on the functioning of various Invest UP desks. (Sourced)

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The chief minister directed officials to ensure that investments under GBC 5.0 reach every district of the state. Officials gave a detailed presentation on the proposed event, including the stage design, pathways and exhibition layout.

The exhibition has been divided into eight thematic zones. The first zone, “Why UP”, will showcase Uttar Pradesh’s transformed investment landscape. Zone 2 will focus on infrastructure transformation, Zone 3 on defence and aerospace, Zone 4 on EVs and green energy, Zone 5 on electronics manufacturing, Zone 6 on textiles, Zone 7 on tourism, and Zone 8 on transformation in the food processing sector.

“Uttar Pradesh is now moving beyond the image of a traditional industrial state and is emerging as a national hub for defence manufacturing, electronics, green energy, data centres, logistics and high-tech manufacturing,” Adityanath said.

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{{^usCountry}} A separate presentation was also made on the proposed Uttar Pradesh Defence and FDI Conclave 2026 under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A separate presentation was also made on the proposed Uttar Pradesh Defence and FDI Conclave 2026 under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC). {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the conclave would serve as a major platform for the state’s new industrial strategy, aimed at attracting defence and aerospace industries to the corridor, connecting global investors and creating coordination among industry, government and defence institutions.

The conclave is proposed to be organised in Lucknow and is expected to bring together the ministry of defence, defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), global OEMs, defence experts, MSMEs and start-ups on a common platform.

The agenda includes panel discussions on Uttar Pradesh’s defence manufacturing capabilities, aerospace investments, Employment Promotion Policy 2024, ease of doing business and the role of DPSUs.

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Senior officials from the ministry of defence are also expected to attend the event.

Officials said the expected outcomes of the conclave include investment agreements (MoUs), a roadmap for corridor expansion, development of testing and certification infrastructure, industry-government partnerships and policy support for investors.

The presentation highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s strategic advantages, including improved connectivity, industrial land availability, skilled manpower, single-window clearances, research and development collaboration and a strong logistics network.

Referring to the likely participation of organisations and companies such as Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited, Boeing, Airbus, Tata Group and Adani Group, officials said UP is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for defence and aerospace manufacturing.

Officials also briefed the chief minister on the functioning of various Invest UP desks. They informed him that the Electronics Desk had received investment applications worth more than ₹8,050 crore.

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The Automobile Desk has received proposals worth ₹722 crore, the GCC Desk around ₹2,487 crore, the Steel and Cement Desk approximately ₹12,232 crore and the Textiles Desk around ₹1,321 crore.

The functioning of the Country Desk was also reviewed during the meeting.

Officials informed the chief minister that potential investment proposals worth around ₹50,000 crore had been received from Japan, ₹40,000 crore from Singapore, ₹5,000 crore from Germany and the UK, ₹3,000 crore from Taiwan, ₹2,074 crore from the UAE and ₹1,600 crore from South Korea. They also said business missions to Singapore and Japan are proposed in August.

“Demand for land in the Defence Corridor has increased rapidly. Accordingly, emphasis must be placed on ensuring land availability. Updated information should also be obtained regarding projects where land was allotted years ago but investment has still not taken place,” the chief minister said.

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Adityanath said attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) was among the state government’s top priorities and called for sustained efforts in that direction, while ensuring that public concerns also remain a priority.

He said proper verification and background checks of institutions should be carried out before signing MoUs.

“If investors are treated well and their problems are resolved on time, they will work like brand ambassadors for the state,” he said.

The chief minister also stressed expansion of the land bank and said incentives given to investors should be turned into public events to honour them and boost their morale.