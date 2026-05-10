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CM Yogi inducts six new ministers in UP govt; balances caste, regional equations

The move is seen as a bid to fine-tune socio-political equations in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s favour ahead of the 2027 UP assembly elections

Published on: May 10, 2026 05:32 pm IST
By Umesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
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Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expanded his ministry and inducted six new ministers into the Uttar Pradesh government, including two of cabinet rank and four ministers of state, besides elevating two ministers of state to minister of state (independent charge).

With Sunday’s expansion the number of cabinet ministers has gone up to 23. (Photo by/Hindustan Times)

The move is seen as a bid to fine-tune socio-political equations in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s favour ahead of the 2027 UP assembly elections when the party will seek a third successive term in the state.

Those inducted include a Brahmin, three OBCs and two Dalit leaders. The new cabinet ministers are former UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary and former Samajwadi Party minister Manoj Pandey. The new ministers of state are Krishna Paswan, Kailash Rajput, Surendra Diler and Hansraj Vishwakarma.

Those elevated include minister of state for science and technology, electronics and IT Ajit Pal, who represents Sikandara assembly constituency of Kanpur Dehat, and minister of state for energy and additional sources of energy Somendra Tomar, an MLA from Meerut (south) assembly constituency. Both have been sworn in as ministers of state (independent charge) and new portfolios are likely to be allotted to them soon.

With the induction of Dalit leader Krishna Paswan, the BJP MLA from Khaga in Fatehpur, the number of women in the Yogi ministry has gone up to five now.

Out of six newly inducted ministers, two are from West UP, one from east UP and three from central Uttar Pradesh.

Chaudhary is from Moradabad while new minister of state Surendra Diler, a Dalit leader and BJP MLA, represents Khair assembly constituency of Aligarh.

Hansraj Vishwakarma, a BJP MLC and OBC leader is the district BJP president of Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime MInister Narendra Modi.

Three other new ministers are from central UP. OBC leader Kailash Rajput represents Tirwa assembly constituency of Kannauj, Pandey and Krishna Paswan also come from the central UP region.

The Yogi 2.0 ministry had six vacancies. With Sunday’s expansion the number of cabinet ministers has gone up to 23. It has 16 ministers of state (independent charge) and 21 ministers of state, taking the total strength of the state ministry to 60, the maximum permissible strength.

Minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna said this was an effort to ensure that the government functioned in an exemplary manner.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Umesh Raghuvanshi

Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

yogi adityanath bharatiya janata party
Home / Cities / Lucknow / CM Yogi inducts six new ministers in UP govt; balances caste, regional equations
Home / Cities / Lucknow / CM Yogi inducts six new ministers in UP govt; balances caste, regional equations
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