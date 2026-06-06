CM Yogi launches Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management project

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched the Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Management Project (UPCAMP), India’s first airshed-based project worth ₹2,741 crore, and supported by the World Bank.

MoU for UPCAMP being signed in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT)

During an event presided over by the chief minister, Anne Janet Glover, Practice Manager for the Asia Region at the World Bank, and B Chandrakala, CEO, UPCAMP, signed the MoU.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The CM also unveiled the logo and website of UPCAMP. A short film showcasing the work of UPCAMP was screened during the event.

The chief minister launched the compilation related to the notification of 100 wetlands in Uttar Pradesh and the Wetland Portal. He also unveiled the logo of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Plantation Campaign 2026’, which has a target of planting 35 crore saplings. The chief minister further unveiled the mascot of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

About UPCAMP

UPCAMP is the first of its kind airshed-based initiative in the country, designed to significantly reduce PM2.5 emissions across the state. The six-year project is supported by a grant of USD 5 million, and adopts a multi-sectoral approach to tackle air pollution. The project involves active participation and implementation support from a range of departments and institutions including department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (EF&CC), department of Rural Development (DoRD), Transport Department, Agriculture Department, health department, and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The programme will help 3.9 million households gain access to clean cooking. It will also encourage people to use clean transport by introducing electric three-wheelers, and electric-buses in the cities of Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The programme will help 3.9 million households gain access to clean cooking. It will also encourage people to use clean transport by introducing electric three-wheelers, and electric-buses in the cities of Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The project will support UP government’s plans to provide incentives to replace polluting heavy-duty vehicles with lower emitting vehicles.

Among its initiatives, the programme will incentivise farmers to adopt good practices to improve fertiliser use efficiency and manage livestock waste. It will also help MSMEs transition to cleaner technologies and promote e-mobility in urban centres.

Further, the project will focus on creating green jobs and building a green workforce to support long-term environmental and economic sustainability in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh programme is part of the ‘World Bank’s Regional Air Quality Management Program’ in the Indo-Gangetic Plains and Himalayan Foothills (IGP-HF), a global air pollution hotspot.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}