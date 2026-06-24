CM Yogi puts depts on alert for Kharif amid weather concerns

: With concerns over abnormal rainfall and weather uncertainty, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed all departments to remain on full alert and ensure timely support to farmers during the Kharif season.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

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Reviewing preparations of departments under the agriculture production commissioner branch, the chief minister said agriculture remains the backbone of the state economy and stressed timely availability of seeds, fertilisers, irrigation water, electricity, crop loans and scientific advisories.

The state has set a Kharif 2026 coverage target of 110.65 lakh hectares, up from 106.60 lakh hectares last year, with paddy production targeted at 224.25 lakh metric tonnes and total Kharif output at 302.62 lakh metric tonnes. As of June 22, sowing had covered 5.88 lakh hectares, while paddy nursery coverage reached 4.06 lakh hectares.

Yogi directed that the Kharif campaign be run in mission mode.

Officials informed that contingency plans have been prepared to tackle deficient rainfall or drought, including expanding cultivation of short-duration crops such as urad, moong, jowar, bajra and sesame if required.

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{{^usCountry}} Yogi also ordered strict monitoring of fertiliser supplies and action against artificial shortages and black marketing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yogi also ordered strict monitoring of fertiliser supplies and action against artificial shortages and black marketing. {{/usCountry}}

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Reviewing drought preparedness, he stressed efficient canal operations, irrigation water supply up to tail-end areas and prioritisation of drinking water use. He also directed strengthening of fodder reserves, livestock healthcare and water conservation efforts at the village level.

CM to head roadshow in Bengaluru today

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the ‘Uttar Pradesh Global Growth Dialogue 2026’ roadshow in Bengaluru on Wednesday, in which several leading industrialists of the country will also attend.

The event will feature three sessions based on Infrastructure, IT and IT Enabled Services, Global Capacity Centers and FDI.