CM Yogi to open first Mission Shakti Café in Gonda on Oct 22

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is set to inaugurate the state’s first ‘Mission Shakti Café’ in Gonda district on October 22, as part of the ongoing fourth phase of Mission Shakti.

Operated by self-help group members, the café aims to not only empower these women but also provide nutritious, wholesome meals to students, replacing unhealthy options.

A grand Kanya Puja ceremony of 11,000 girls, ‘Shakti Vandan’, is also being organised in Gonda on October 22. This is the biggest Kanya Puja ceremony not only in the state but also in the country so far.

Cafe will be dedicated to women

Gonda district magistrate Neha Sharma said that along with the Shakti Vandan ceremony, this Mission Shakti Café is being started from the government-aided Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri College. These cafes are being set up in schools and colleges and they will be operated by the women of self-help groups.

This is the first Mission Shakti Café in the state, which will give the women of self-help groups an opportunity to stand on their feet and, at the same time, provide nutritious and clean food to the students.

’Navdevi honour’ for women doing excellent work

Sharma said, “Under the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Mission, the event will include a Kanya Bhoj for 11,000 girls at the Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Inter College (Tomson). During this period, Poshan Potli and hygiene kits will also be provided to all these girls.”

Besides, Nav Devi Awards will be given to exceptional women from various fields such as police, entrepreneurship, education, health, agriculture, self-help groups, Panchayati Raj, art, and NGOs, she added.

Wall celebrating inspirational women

The Gonda district administration has launched a distinctive celebration honouring the remarkable women who have brought pride to India on both national and international stages. A special wall has been made to pay homage to exceptional women across various fields in the country.

This wall features 25 remarkable personalities, including the country’s esteemed figures such as President Droupadi Murmu, Rani Durgavati, Rani Lakshmibai, Sarojini Naidu, Sushma Swaraj, Sania Mirza, and gymnast Deepa Karmakar.

Sharma emphasised that these individuals serve as exemplary role models for everyone. Their dedication, skills, determination, and relentless efforts have made a lasting impact on society. The purpose of creating this wall is to inspire future generations, encouraging them to follow in their footsteps. The inauguration of this tribute will take place during the Shakti Vandan ceremony.

