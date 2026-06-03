Cockroach Janta Party row: Allahabad HC disposes of plea, allows petitioner to approach competent court

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday disposed of a writ petition filed by BJP activist Vignesh Shishir, seeking a CBI and ED probe into the alleged funding of the Cockroach Janta Party on the ground of jurisdiction.

“In our view, the petitioner, being a resident of Bengaluru and raising an issue of national importance, should have first approached the Karnataka High Court, if he so desired. (For Representation)

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The court, however, allowed the petitioner to file a fresh criminal public interest writ petition before a court having competent jurisdiction. A division bench of Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary passed the order.

“Upon perusal of the writ petition, the first thing that strikes us is that the petitioner is a permanent resident of Bengaluru,” the court said.

“In our view, the petitioner, being a resident of Bengaluru and raising an issue of national importance, should have first approached the Karnataka High Court, if he so desired. In the present writ petition, we do not find anything specific to the State of Uttar Pradesh, and accordingly, we are of the view that the writ petition is not maintainable before this Court due to forum non conveniens,” the court said.

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{{^usCountry}} Forum non conveniens is a legal doctrine allowing a court to dismiss a case, even if it has proper jurisdiction, because another court is a significantly more convenient and appropriate venue. Courts use this power in the interests of justice and to prevent unfair hardship to defendants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forum non conveniens is a legal doctrine allowing a court to dismiss a case, even if it has proper jurisdiction, because another court is a significantly more convenient and appropriate venue. Courts use this power in the interests of justice and to prevent unfair hardship to defendants. {{/usCountry}}

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SB Pandey, senior advocate and Deputy Solicitor General of India, represented the Union government in court. He was assisted by advocate Anand Dwivedi. “The court has disposed of the writ petition with liberty to file a fresh one before a court with competent jurisdiction,” Dwivedi said.

Vignesh Shishir has filed two petitions in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The first petition relates to his alleged British citizenship and the second concerns an alleged disproportionate assets case.

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