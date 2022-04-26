Congress activities come to a halt as UPCC awaits a new chief

It has been more than a month since Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Kumar Lallu resigned after party’s humiliating defeat in 2022 UP assembly elections but the party is yet to announce a replacement.

“Barring Congress protests against rising inflation and a few visits of Congress leaders to UPCC headquarters and other places; the party’s activities have come to a virtual halt. We hope the party high command would soon announce name of new UPCC president,” a senior party functionary said.

Senior party leaders are at present discussing names of possible contenders for UPCC chief’s post. These include former UPCC president Nirmal Khatri, former Rajya Sabha MPs and senior leaders Pramod Tiwari and PL Punia.

UPCC organisation secretary Anil Yadav however said the Congress’s constitution provided for senior general secretary taking care of day-to-daywork in the absence of UPCC chief.

“Senior general secretary Dinesh Singh is performing his duties to ensure UPCC’s smooth functioning,” he said.

Congress general secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh was deputed to take feedback on factors responsible for the party’s rout. However, the decision of high command is still awaited. A large section of Congress cadres has blamed lack of party’s infrastructure at grassroots level for the defeat.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too has not visited the state after the 2022 poll results while senior party functionaries are busy collecting details of the membership drive that was extended up to April 15, 2022.

The Congress high command is already considering a proposal for the involvement of political strategist Prashant Kishor to gear up the organization of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This has become a point for discussion on the party’s circles though opinions remain divided on the issue.

“This is the time for the Congress to take measures to revamp the organization. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, senior leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders should sit, discuss the prevailing situation and take a call in the interest of the Congress instead of inviting outsiders to suggest measures to revamp the party organization,” said professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.

