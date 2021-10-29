Consensual sex with a major girl not an offence, but immoral and against Indian norms: HC

PRAYAGRAJ Rejecting the bail plea of a gang-rape accused, the Allahabad high court has observed that even if having consensual sex with a major girl is not an offence, it is “unethical, immoral and against the established Indian norms.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justice Rahul Chaturvedi, while dismissing the bail plea of Raju, one of the accused in the case, said it was the duty of the man claiming to be the boyfriend of the girl to protect her when she was being sexually harassed by the other co-accused.

“The moment the applicant submits that the victim is his beloved, it was his binding duty to protect the dignity, honour and reputation of his girlfriend. If a girl is a major, having sex with her consent is not an offence, but is certainly unethical, immoral and also not in consonance with the established social norms of the Indian society,” observed the court.

The court termed the applicant’s act as highly deplorable and unbecoming of a boyfriend, stating that “he remained a silent spectator when the co-accused were brutally sexually assassinating his beloved in front of him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 20, 2021, an FIR was lodged against four accused under Sections 376-D, 392, 323, 504, and 506 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 5 and 6 of the Pocso Act at Akil Sarai police station in Kaushambi district.

As per the FIR, the victim, at around 8am on February 19, went to take lessons at a stitching centre and had spoken to her boyfriend, Raju, over phone and planned to meet him.

Later, they met at a secluded place near a river. After some time, three other persons reached there, abused and beat up the applicant Raju, snatched his mobile and committed the crime with the victim.

After examining the material placed on record and the contents of the FIR, the court denied bail to the applicant, stating that it cannot be said with certainty that the applicant had no association or connection with the co-accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}