Constable suspended for allegedly stalking, molesting Class 9 student in Ballia

A Uttar Pradesh Police constable posted in Ballia was suspended after a Class 9 student allegedly accused him of stalking her, stopping her at a secluded place and molesting her while she was returning from tuition in Dokati area on Friday, police said.

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The constable, Pankaj Gupta, was suspended by superintendent of police (SP) Omvir Singh after the matter came to light.

Bairia circle officer (CO) Alok Gupta said police received information that a constable had stopped a girl, asked for her mobile number and allegedly molested her. He and the Dokati station officer immediately visited the spot and gathered information about the incident, he said.

According to police, the 15-year-old girl had alleged that Gupta had been stalking her for the past three days, demanding her mobile number and teasing her whenever he saw her alone.

“The girl raised an alarm, drawing the attention of bystanders. Her father, who reached the spot, tried to apprehend the constable, but he fled,” police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Former BJP MLA from Bairia Surendra Singh also reached the police station with his supporters and demanded that an FIR be registered and action taken against the constable. A large crowd gathered at the police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former BJP MLA from Bairia Surendra Singh also reached the police station with his supporters and demanded that an FIR be registered and action taken against the constable. A large crowd gathered at the police station. {{/usCountry}}

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The girl later filed a complaint alleging that she had been molested by the constable posted at Dokati. Based on her complaint, police registered a case against Gupta under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the circle officer said. The constable was suspended immediately and departmental proceedings were initiated for punitive action, he added.