Construction of roads: Chief secretary asks DMs to resolve issues quickly, hand over land to NHAI

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday directed district magistrates to speedily resolve issues related to land acquisition, compensation distribution to farmers and hand over the land to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for building roads in the state.

Holding a video conference with DMs and other officials to review the progress of the NHAI projects in the state, he said issues related to the land acquisition were hampering NHAI projects. The issues, he said, needed to be resolved through inter-departmental coordination.

The CS directed the NHAI officials also to make adequate funds available to DMs to provide land acquisition compensation to farmers to facilitate smooth and quick transfer of land.

Holding another meeting to review preparations for the ‘Azadi ka Amrat Mahotsav’, the CS said August 15 this year would mark the 75th anniversary of the independence and asked the officials to think of doing innovative and novel things on the occasion. He asked DMs to ensure that flags were ready for distribution by July 30. Quoting the chief minister, Mishra said there will be no holiday in government and non-government offices. Similarly, there will be no holiday in schools, colleges, universities and markets on August 15 this year.

