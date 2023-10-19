Construction of Veterinary Science College to start in Gorakhpur

The construction of the proposed Veterinary Science College in Gorakhpur is set to start with the chief minister Yogi Adityanath issuing instructions in this regard.

Adityanath said that this initiative will greatly benefit cattle herders from western Bihar and the neighboring Nepal. (file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reviewing a detailed project report on Wednesday, he specified that this college, set to be established in Gorakhpur, will be affiliated to Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Sciences University and Cow Research Institute in Mathura.

Adityanath further emphasised that this initiative will greatly benefit cattle herders from western Bihar and the neighboring Nepal.

“Over 12,000 verses mentioned in ‘Shalihotra Samhita’ written by Shalihotra in ancient times provide us better guidance in veterinary medicine. There has been significant progress made in this field in the modern era. Many youths are eager to join research-study-teaching in this field,” Yogi said, according to a press note.

Discussing the nature of the college, Adityanath said that 80 acres of land has been identified for this college which will be developed in three phases. The huge campus would have basic facilities like hospital block, academic block, staff quarter, hostel along with research study centers in various disciplines related to veterinary science, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There would be medical facilities on the ground floor for big animals and on the first floor as per convenience for small animals”, he added.

In addition to focusing on poultry science and the dairy sector, the chief minister has also issued directives for essential research in animal breed improvement.

He said college campus will be based on the concept of ‘net zero energy’. Additionally, modern technology will be used in architecture to emphasize the development of a green campus. One hundred undergraduate students will be admitted initially. Adityanath ordered that coordination should be established with the experts of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Sciences University and Cow Research Institute, Mathura regarding the establishment of the college equipped with all necessary services and state-of-the-art facilities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON