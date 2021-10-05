Conversion racket case: UP ATS searches four places in Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday carried out searches at the residences of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui and his accomplice Abdul Rehman, who were arrested earlier on charges of running a mass conversion racket, and their two offices in Delhi, said UP police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar.

Kumar said the searches were carried at the residents of Siddiqui and Rehman in Jamia Nagar of Delhi’s Okhla area while the offices of their organisations Global Peace Organisation and World Peace Organisation in Shaheed Bagh were searched by six teams constituted for it.

He further said the searches were carried out with the help of Delhi police during which several desktops, tablets, which apparently have details related to people whose religion conversion was done by them, and other incriminating documents were seized.

He added that the seized materials will be presented before the competent court. Kumar said the searches were carried after taking permission regarding from the NIA/ATS court.

He said Maulana Siddiqui, a well-known Islamic scholar from Meerut, was arrested on September 21, around three months after Delhi’s Jamia Nagar resident Mohammad Umar Gautam was apprehended on June 21. He said Gautam was allegedly running Islamic Dawah Centre, an outfit allegedly working on the ISI funding for converting deaf and mute students to Islam.

The ATS has so far arrested 15 people in connection with the conversion racket. Those arrested were booked under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2020 and the Indian Penal Code, as per officials.