Cops briefed about medical emergency protocol ahead of President’s Lucknow visit

: Learning a lesson from the Kanpur tragedy, the Lucknow Commissionerate has issued three traffic control numbers for medical emergency vehicles during President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Lucknow on Monday and Tuesday, police officials said.

The three numbers issued by the traffic police for medical emergency vehicles are —9454405155, 6389304141 and 6389304242.

These numbers were issued to facilitate movement of medical emergency vehicles caught in traffic restrictions due to VIP movement after the incident at Kanpur on Friday night.

Vandana Mishra, chairperson of the Kanpur chapter of Indian Industries Association’s women wing had died on way to hospital when her car was held up at Govind Nagar traffic stop due to traffic restrictions during the President’s visit. Mishra suffered from post-Covid complications and needed urgent medical help. Four policemen were suspended on Saturday and an additional DCP-rank police officer has been asked to conduct the inquiry into the incident.

A senior traffic police official in Lucknow said the President’s arrival in the city is expected at around 11.30 am on Monday and traffic restrictions will be effective from 9.30 am.

The official said all traffic police personnel and other police officers deployed in the VVIP duty have been briefed about the medical emergency protocol and added ambulances will be allowed on the restricted routes.

“These mobile numbers that can be dialed for medical emergency vehicles if they are caught in traffic hold-up during VIP movement on Monday and Tuesday,” traffic police official said.

The official said the President would spend the night in Lucknow on Monday and will leave on Tuesday morning. The restrictions are likely to be in place till 9 am on Tuesday.

Major traffic diversions for small vehicles will be in and around Charbagh railway station, Bandariyabagh crossing, Raj Bhawan, Gold Club crossing and Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg. He said the traffic diversions for heavy vehicles like buses and trucks will remained enforced in and around Alambagh, Charbagh, Hazratganj, Rana Pratap Marg, Kariapppa crossing and Kunwar Jagdish crossing in cantonment area, Ahimamau, Gandhi Setu, Polytechnic crossing and Kamta Shaheed Path.

Moreover, the traffic diversions in the city have been done in many areas to ensure smooth traffic movement across the city, he added.

Train traffic restrictions

A senior railway official said the traffic movement of all trains will be restricted on platform number 1, 2 and 3 due to security reasons during the President’s visit. He said all trains scheduled to arriving at these platforms will be diverted on other platforms. The president will be arriving to Lucknow by a special train on Monday morning.