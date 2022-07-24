Cops rescue Ukranian woman, her husband who got lost on way to Haridwar
MEERUT Police came to the rescue of a Ukranian woman and her Indian husband who strayed on to a wrong route to Haridwar on Saturday midnight, due to traffic diversion for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Later, their car got trapped in a marsh.
The couple extended their gratitude to the cops and the people who helped to drag out their car.
SP( city) of Bijnor Praveen Ranjan said that Dial 112 received a distress call from a Ukrainian woman Anastasia and her Indian husband on Saturday midnight. They were on their way to Haridwar from Delhi and strayed on to a wrong route because of the Google map they were using.
They missed some turns and reached the bank of the Ganga in the jungle of Chandak area. The road led them to marshy land where their car got trapped.
Finding no way to get out of this difficult situation, they called the police for help but could not explain their exact location in the jungle.
Cops on duty in the 112 vehicle somehow traced their location through their call and reached the spot. They then contacted the Mandawar police to arrange a tractor to pull out the car.
The couple thanked the cops and villagers for helping them and police guided them to the correct route to reach their destination in Haridwar.
-
Disabled victims of sexual abuse need special attention: SC Judge
Supreme Court judge Dinesh Maheshwari asserted that disabled victims of sexual abuse need special attention rather than sympathy. Justice Maheshwari was the chief guest at the two-day conference on 'Sensitization of District Judges on Gender Justice and Differently abled victims/ survivors of sexual abuse' organised by Judicial Training and Research Institute, Lucknow.
-
Ghaziabad police initiates programme to train unemployed youth
The programme titled 'Atmanirbhar training and awareness' has been initiated on public-private partnership model at the Harsaon police lines and will impart training to 150 selected persons in fire safety, veterinary care and training, security guards and medical care. Officials said that personnel of the state's 112 emergency response teams have also been asked to join the workshop in order to attain new skills, which will provide value addition to their services as first responders.
-
111-km Kanwar Marg project may take two years time to complete
City residents may not get relief from Kanwar Yatra diversions soon as the proposed 111-kilometre Kanwar Marg, linking Muradnagar to Purkaji near the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, will take another two years to get complete once the forest clearances are obtained. It is also projected as an alternative route for kanwariyas from Haridwar who take the Delhi-Meerut Road to travel back home during the Kanwar Yatra season.
-
Union Ayush minister inspects Unani institute campus in Ghaziabad
Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inspected the newly-constructed campus of the National Institute of Unani Medicine at Kamla Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad. Sonowal said the Union ministry of Ayush has undertaken various steps to encourage research and development, innovation and develop apex institutes for education in Unani medicine. The foundation stone for the NIUM was laid on March 1, 2019.
-
Noida authority to remove more illegal buildings on floodplains
The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has issued warning notices to at least 500 house owners to either to remove illegal structures from the Hindon flood plains of river or face demolition. The notices have been issued under a mega drive, aimed at freeing flood plains of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers. The Uttar Pradesh government directed the Noida authority to remove all unauthorized structures on the flood plains in April 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics