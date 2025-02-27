Cops to seize properties of 14 accused in Sambhal violence

MEERUT The Sambhal Police is preparing to seize properties of individuals accused of involvement in the Sambhal riots. The action will be taken against those for whom non-bailable warrants have already been issued by the court. As investigations continue, the police have urged the public to come forward with any information that may assist in tracing the remaining accused. (Pic for representation)

“Multiple teams have been deployed to trace 14 accused and others suspected to be involved in the violence. As the accused are at large, we will proceed with the seizure of their properties,” said SP (Sambhal) KK Bishnoi.

Violence erupted on November 24 as protesters gathered near the Jama Masjidand clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Five people died and 29 were injured in the incident. Tension had prevailed in Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the mosque was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously existed at the site.

The police had obtained NBWs against 24 individuals involved in the riots. While 10 of them were arrested, 14 accused remain absconding.

“We have initiated legal proceedings and the property seizure of the absconding accused will be completed soon,” the SP added.

In an effort to identify and apprehend the culprits, the Sambhal police have put up posters of 74 suspected rioters in public areas. Among them, a bearded man is suspected to be one of the key conspirators, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Meanwhile, bail petitions of 17 accused were heard on Thursday and the court rejected all the applications. As many as 79 accused are currently lodged in jail. The court has now scheduled the hearing on the remaining bail petitions on March 7, informed additional district government counsel Hariom Prakash Saini.