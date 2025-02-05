Corporators, LMC at loggerheads, sweeping crisis in Lucknow

The conflict between corporators and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) for contracting a private firm for garbage disposal, and very recently, for privatisation of sweeping services, has led to garbage-littered streets in the state capital. Garbage piled up in Sitapur Road area (HT File Photo)

The LMC had initially outsourced door-to-door waste collection to a private company, but recently granted sweeping responsibilities as well. This move triggered protests from LMC workers and corporators, who opposed the shift from LMC workers to private management. As a result, sweeping services have been affected in several parts of the city, raising concerns over public health and hygiene.

Due to the stand-off, roads in nearly 60% of the city areas are going unswept, particularly in areas like Dalibagh, Butler Palace, Mahanagar, Aliganj, Chowk, Indira Nagar, and Mansarovar Yojana.

The protests

On February 2, 2025, several corporators protested against the private company outside the municipal commissioner and mayor’s office at the LMC headquarters in the Lalbagh area of the state capital.

They were protesting against the private company saying that it is unable to provide an accurate measurement of the lanes, roads, and areas being covered, as well as the cost involved and is thus unable to maintain the door-to-door waste collection, questioning the need for sweeping services.

On February 3, 2025, several LMC sanitation workers protested outside the LMC headquarters.

They alleged that the newly contracted private company lacks manpower and resources. They claimed that outsourcing the work would compromise the city’s sanitation and displace experienced employees.

As protests against the private company intensify, the delay in resolving the dispute has raised concerns over potential health hazards, especially with increasing complaints of mosquito breeding.

Roop Kumar Sharma, president of Greater Lucknow Jankalyan Mahasamiti, accused private contractors of neglecting inner lanes while focusing only on main roads for cleaning. He said he repeatedly raised the issue with LMC officials, including the municipal commissioner, additional municipal commissioner, the mayor, and zonal incharges, but they have taken no action.

Sharma claimed private contractors deploy fewer workers than reported, worsening sanitation issues in several areas. He warned that such problems will continue unless authorities hold these contractors accountable.

However, since cooperation between corporators, LMC, and the private company is key, the LMC has called for discussions to reach a consensus and prevent further disruption.

‘LMC unbiased’

A senior LMC official stated that the corporation’s primary responsibility is maintaining cleanliness, whether through contractual workers or private agencies. He assured that LMC is open to discussions with corporators and will follow decisions made in the municipal house.

LMC initially planned to integrate existing contractual workers into the private company’s workforce, ensuring no job losses while improving efficiency. However, due to resistance from corporators and sanitation workers, the plan has stalled, leading to the current sanitation crisis.

Corporator version

Corporator Arun Tiwari of Zone 4 has raised questions about the private company’s road sweeping estimates and raised concerns over the financial burden on LMC. He stated that during the LMC House meeting in March, 2024, it was decided not to allow the company to begin sweeping until it provides an accurate road measurement figure.

Tiwari pointed out that the company initially estimated 3,500 km or road length to be cleaned but later increased the figure to 13,500 km, yet several lanes remain uncovered. He warned that outsourcing the work could cost LMC of ₹1,000 crore and questioned how the corporation plans to fund such a massive expenditure.

Ghost workers and salary leakages

LMC officials also revealed that their latest verification - conducted a couple of months ago on the orders of municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh - will expose discrepancies in the number of sanitation workers. While earlier records showed around 12,000 contractual workers, a recent review in the system found only 9,453 genuine employees, eliminating nearly about 2,500 ghost workers who were drawing salaries without performing any duties.

Officials believe that previous payments were made based on reports signed by zonal in-charges without proper verification, allowing non-existent employees to remain on payroll.

To address this, LMC had introduced an e-salary system, requiring workers to submit photographs and daily records of their work. The corporation has also instructed zonal in-charges to conduct strict verification to ensure only legitimate workers receive salaries.

However, the move has sparked opposition from several corporators and workers, further intensifying the standoff.