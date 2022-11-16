Counselling for DM/MCh deferred as candidates allege anomalies

LUCKNOW Counselling for DM/MCh 2019 batch was postponed for a day on Tuesday after candidates staged protest, alleging violation of rules in the process. The matter was later resolved, after which the candidates were called on Wednesday, said officials.

While taking admission to PG courses, these candidates had signed a bond to serve government medical institutions and hence they came for the counselling session to select posts in different government medical institutions.

“We are here to get a seat to serve government institutions under a bond which we had filled before joining DM/Mch batch in 2019. As per the bond, we had to serve two years in a government institution after completing the course and we are ready for it. But the seats being offered are not of super speciality level,” said one of the candidates who came for counselling at the Directorate of Medical Education.

“The issue has been resolved and now counselling will be held on November 16 for the entire batch,” said Shruti Singh, director-general (medical education).

Earlier, November 15 and 16 were kept for counselling but now the process will be conducted in one day.

“We were told we will get a posting not below assistant professor rank, but the seat matrix shared with us 14 hours before counselling revealed there are not enough super speciality posts,” said another candidate.

“Some of the institutions do not have super-speciality departments, but the seats from those institutions are displayed in the seat matrix,” candidates wrote in their letter to the DG (medical education), after the counselling was deferred.