Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Country completely safe, armed forces have power to face any challenge, says Rajnath Singh
lucknow news

Country completely safe, armed forces have power to face any challenge, says Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the country was safe and the Indian Armed Forces had the power to face any challenge
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Harihar Dham in Kanpur on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the country was safe and the Indian Armed Forces had the power to face any challenge.

Singh was in Kanpur to condole the death of the wife of spiritual guru at Harihar Dham in Shyam Nagar.

Asked about a recent attack on the Jammu Air Force Station by explosives-laden drones, the defence minister said to reporters, “We want to assure the countrymen that the country is completely safe. Our army has the power and the capability to face any challenge, whatever it is.”

He said there was no question of warning anyone regarding drones coming into the country.

Asked about the developments in the UP BJP, he said there was no question on the working of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, hinting the party would go to the assembly polls with his (Yogi’s) face.

Responding to a query on Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement, he also said justice and humanity were the core of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) politics.

“The BJP never did politics on the basis of caste and religion,” he said.

Earlier, the defence minister met the spiritual guru for 45 minutes at Harihar Dham in Shyam Nagar to condole the death of Mithlesh Dwivedi, who was also popularly known as “Mamtamai Mata”. Dwivedi died a fortnight ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

Hyena gives zookeeper ‘kisses’ in video gone viral. Over a million views so far

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP