Country has high hopes from Prez Murmu: Maya

Published on Aug 29, 2022 06:27 PM IST

The BSP and other parties supported her by rising above party politics and she won the presidential election by a huge margin of votes, says BSP president Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati calls on President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ President of India Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapti Bhawan in Delhi on Monday.

“Had a good meeting with the President. Congratulated her on becoming the first woman President of the country who belongs to the Schedule Tribe. She should bring laurels to the society and country…this is the wish,” said the BSP chief in a series of tweets, informing about her meeting with the President.

“The BSP and other parties supported her by rising above party politics and she won by a huge margin of votes. But if a little more right and meaningful effort had been made, she would have won the presidential election unanimously and created another new history. The country has high hopes from her,” said Mayawati.

