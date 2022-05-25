Court seeks clarifications over plea related to Krishna Janmabhoomi

AGRA A petition seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity and to restrain the Muslim community from offering prayers at Shahi Eidgah next to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was on Wednesday taken up for hearing in the court of additional district judge (court no. 07), Mathura.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his plea, Shailendra Singh, a lawyer from Lucknow, sought to move the representative suit on behalf of Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev as the next friend and devotee of Lord Krishna, so that all cases related to the issue pending before the court could be heard together.

Singh also sought a permanent injunction to restrain the managing committee and staff of Shahi Eidgah Mosque alongside Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi from accessing the 13.37-acre land and handing its possession back. Apart from Singh, other petitioners in the matter include lawyers from Delhi and Lucknow as well as six law students.

Additional district judge (court No. 07), Mathura, sought some more clarifications over the provisions under which the application was filed along with the petition and allowed time to the lawyer from Lucknow to come up with these clarifications on May 31, 2022, the next date fixed on the petition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are of the belief that Shahi Eidgah Mosque has come up at a place where a temple existed because it was here Lord Krishna was born. We thus seek that Muslims be restrained by permanent injunction from offering prayers at the Shahi Eidgah mosque,” said Shailendra Singh after moving the application.

“As the structure has been constructed on the remains of a Hindu temple, it is akin to a temple and does not qualify the merit of a mosque,” he said while maintaining that the mosque does not fulfil the pre-condition laid out in the Quran, which says a mosque should be built on an undisputed land having no mark of any other religion.

“We have filed the petition along with application under Section 92 read with Section 91 and Section 151 of the Civil Procedure Code, which provides that either the advocate-general of state or two or more persons with common intention can file application before the district judge seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity,” stated Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON