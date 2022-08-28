Covid cases showing declining trend in U.P.

Daily covid cases are now showing a downward trend in the state as well as the state capital. On Sunday, Lucknow reported 63 new covid cases while 337 more people tested positive for covid infection in the state. However, amidst this trend, one death was reported from Gonda.

On Saturday, Lucknow reported 75 new covid cases and state reported 453 while on Friday there were 84 new covid cases in Lucknow and 498 in UP.

Among new covid cases in Lucknow on Sunday, 33 were males and 30 females. There are 497 active covid cases in the state capital. Among the new covid cases, Alambagh reported 17, Aliganj 10, Chinhut 5, Indira Nagar 5, Sarojininagar 4, NK Road 3, Gosaiganj and Tudiyaganj 2 each, and BKT and Mohanlalganj one each.

In the past 24 hours, 82,700 covid samples were tested in the state and till now a total 12,15,25,298 samples have been tested, according to the data from the state health department.

“In the past 24 hours, 584 patients have recovered and till now a total 20,95,267 people have defeated covid infection. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“The fall in new cases should not become a reason to relax. Covid protocol should be followed by one and all to make sure the downward trend continues,” said Dr Shukla.

State now has 3,100 active covid cases and over 2,800 are in home isolation. State has till now administered a total 36,72,12,932 doses of covid vaccine including 7,11,023 doses administered in the past 24 hours.