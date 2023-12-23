Covid has increased risk of measles, neurological disorder: Experts

Covid pandemic has increased the risk of measles and subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE) possibly due of postponement of measles vaccination between 2020 and 2022, said experts at the a continued medical education (CME) programme on SSPE organised by department of neurology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Saturday. Felicitation of participants at a CME by emergency medicine department at the KGMU, Lucknow, on December 23. (Sourced)

“The event was part of the International Georgian Alumni Meet (IGAM)–2023. SSPE a progressive neurological disorder among children and young adults effecting central nervous system,” said Prof RK Garg, head, neurology department.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“SSPE is a rare but progressive brain disorder that primarily affects children and young adults who had measles (during infancy). Despite availability of measles vaccines, SSPE remains a serious concern in regions with low vaccination rates or limited access to health care,” he said.

According to centre for disease control statistics (updated December 8, 2023), India is second following Yemen in number of SSPE cases. During the event in neurology department, Dr Ravi Yadav, professor of neurology NIMHANS, Bangaluru, Dr Shweta Pandey, additional professor of neurology, shared experience of SSPE in clinical practice. Dr Yadav spoke on epidemiological trends in SSPE. Dr HS Malhotra, professor of neurology at KGMU, discussed the need to bolster measles immunisation.

The department of emergency medicine at the KGMU also organised a CME. “We stressed upon the need to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) in emergency to minimise errors and increase patient safety, especially in busy emergency working environment” said Prof Haider Abbas, HoD, emergency medicine.

Another CME was organised by department of paediatric orthopaedic at KGMU where Prof Ajai Singh, director AIIMS, Bhopal, was the chief guest. Prof Singh spoke on advancement in treatment and the emerging concept of paediatric trauma departments.