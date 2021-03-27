Covid review meet: Remain extra vigilant ahead of Holi, panchayat polls: Yogi

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in different states, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said extra precaution should be taken and special vigil should be maintained in view of Holi and forthcoming panchayat elections.

Reviewing Covid-19 situation at a high level meeting at his official residence here, the CM said effective arrangements should be maintained for protection and treatment of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

“All necessary facilities should be provided in Covid hospitals and Covid helpdesk should be run effectively. Sufficient number of medical personnel should be posted in Covid hospitals and necessary medical equipment should also remain available and back up arrangements be made for oxygen at these hospitals,” he said.

He said passengers should be tested for Covid-19 at bus stations, railway stations and airports and added that infrared thermometers and pulse oximeters should be used to identify suspected cases.

Yogi directed officials to ensure that more than 1.50 lakh Covid tests were conducted every day and contact tracing be carried out effectively.

The chief minister said information should be sought about those coming from other outside through monitoring committees both in urban and rural areas.

“This would help in sending those found infected for quarantine and in their medical treatment as well,” the CM said.

He said integrated command and control centre should remain active at district level and people should be consistently educated about measures for protection against Covid-19. He also asked for necessary steps to check assembly of crowd at public places.