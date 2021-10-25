Covid vaccination: Uttar Pradesh first state to administer both doses to over 3 cr people

Uttar Pradesh on Monday become the first state in the country to have administered both doses of Covid vaccine to over 3 crore people. “UP under the guidance of Respected PM Shri @narendramodi ji is the first state in the country to have provided protective shield of both the doses of covid vaccine to more than 3 crore citizens.

This achievement is dedicated to the aware citizens and committed health workers,” tweeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath from the handle @myogiadityanath. Asking all to take the jab, the CM further wrote, “All must get vaccine of victory.”

According to the data from the health department updated at 5 pm, 3,015,6,201 people in Uttar Pradesh have got their second dose of Covid vaccine. Covid vaccination started in the state on January 16 this year and till now a total 12,65,88,911 doses, including 96432710 first dose, have been administered. It is over 20% of its population eligible to get the Covid vaccine dose.

Also, maximum 7,52,55,737 doses have been administered in the state to the beneficiaries aged between 18 and 45 years, while 3,25,64,457 doses have been given to eligible people between 45 and 60 years of age and 1,87,68,717 doses have been administered to those above 60 years.

Lucknow is the leading district in UP as a total of 44,42,799 Covid vaccine doses have been administered here followed by Prayagraj with a total 34,69,729 doses and Ghaziabad 32,23,170 doses till Monday evening.