Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh reports 363 new cases, one death

Uttar Pradesh reported 363 new Covid cases and one death on Tuesday, according to the data from the state health department.

Among new cases, Lucknow reported 76, Gautam Budha Nagar 43, Ghaziabad 26, Jhansi 19, Maharajganj and Prayagraj 17 each. The death took place in Hardoi, according to the data.

A total of 2068727 patients have recovered in the state till now, including 342 in the past 24 hours, while the recovery rate in the state is over 98%, said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

The state at present has 2325 active Covid cases. Among the total active cases, Lucknow has the highest 514, followed by Gautam Budha Nagar 298, Ghaziabad 162 and Gorakhpur 152. Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 2094600 Covid cases and 23548 deaths till now.