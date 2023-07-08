Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Man shot dead in U.P.’s Meerut, five booked

Man shot dead in U.P.’s Meerut, five booked

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jul 08, 2023 11:32 PM IST

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Asif Bharti, police say it seems to be the fallout of personal enmity

Two motorcycle- borne assailants allegedly shot dead a man in full public view at Bhumia Ka Pul area under Brahmpuri police station of Meerut district on Saturday evening, police said.

Bharti was returning home on scooty when two motorcycle-borne criminals fired at him and fled. (For Representation)

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Asif Bharti. He was said to be a cow vigilante who had come out of jail on a bail in a murder case only a month ago. Police, however, said it was not clear yet whether he was a cow vigilante or not.

Circle officer (CO), Brahmpuri area, Suchita Singh said prima facie personal enmity seemed to be the reason for the murder. “A case has been registered against five people on the complaint of the family of deceased and further investigation is under way. However, it’s not yet clear that he was a cow vigilante,” the CO added.

Bharti was returning home on scooty when two motorcycle-borne criminals fired at him and fled. Locals took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead after examination. Police officials rushed to the spot after getting information and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP