Crackdown on e-ricks: 2201 checked, 117 seized, 434 penalised for violations in Lko

LUCKNOW Amid growing concerns over commuter safety and unchecked operation of public transport vehicles, Lucknow Police launched a citywide crackdown on e-rickshaws, checking 2,201 vehicles, issuing challans to 434 and seizing 117 for serious violations.

Drivers were penalised for offences such as operating without valid documents, ferrying passengers beyond the permitted capacity and causing traffic congestion by parking or soliciting passengers at unauthorised locations. (File Photo)

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The special drive, conducted on June 9 on the directions of Lucknow police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar, targeted illegally operated e-rickshaws, vehicles without valid documents, overloading, traffic rule violations and unauthorised parking or passenger pick-up points.

The enforcement campaign comes at a time when passenger safety in last-mile public transport has come under renewed scrutiny.

After an encounter in Para on Monday, police arrested an autorickshaw driver accused of targeting two women travelling for a competitive examination. The accused, identified as Haseeb, allegedly lured the women into his vehicle near Charbagh on the pretext of taking them to Alambagh before driving them to a secluded location and attempting to sexually assault them, said police.

Separately, police are investigating a complaint by a woman who alleged that she lost consciousness during an e-rickshaw ride after coming into contact with a suspicious substance and later discovered that her gold chain worth up to ₹3.5 lakh had been stolen.

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{{^usCountry}} While officials described Tuesday’s operation as part of an ongoing effort to improve traffic management and enforce regulations, the drive focused on major transit hubs and crowded public areas where commuters frequently depend on e-rickshaws for local travel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While officials described Tuesday’s operation as part of an ongoing effort to improve traffic management and enforce regulations, the drive focused on major transit hubs and crowded public areas where commuters frequently depend on e-rickshaws for local travel. {{/usCountry}}

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Police teams led by deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners and station house officers were deployed across all five police zones. Intensive checking was carried out at key locations, including Charbagh Railway Station, Alambagh Bus Terminal, Qaiserbagh Bus Station, Hazratganj, Nishatganj, Munshipulia, Polytechnic crossing, Chinhat, Gomti Nagar Railway Station, Ashiana, Dubagga, Chowk and Aminabad.

According to police data, the western zone recorded the highest number of violations, with 190 challans and 44 seizures out of 778 vehicles checked. The central zone reported 100 challans and 26 seizures, while the southern zone accounted for 78 challans and 28 seizures.

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Officials said drivers found violating norms were penalised for offences such as operating without valid documents, ferrying passengers beyond the permitted capacity and causing traffic congestion by parking or soliciting passengers at unauthorised locations. Drivers were also counselled on traffic rules and safe vehicle operation.

“Effective action against illegally operated vehicles and traffic rule violators will continue in the future,” The police commissioner, in a statement, urged e-rickshaw drivers to comply with regulations and ensure safe travel for passengers.