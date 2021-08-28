Create awareness about Covid vaccination especially among villagers: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday called upon medical professionals to create awareness about Covid-19 vaccination, especially among the rural masses, and said institutes like SGPGIMS can do more by exploring ways to combine India’s rich medical base in the form of ayurveda and yoga with modern medicine.

He was addressing a gathering of medical students on the occasion of 26th convocation ceremony of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

“I am really happy to see yoga becoming a movement. During the pandemic, it has helped people in increasing their immunity to face the virus,” he said.

“I am addressing all of you in English because you have taken a degree from an international level institute. So, don’t limit yourself to Lucknow or this state. Now, have a global vision for humanity. Till now, 61 crore people in India have been vaccinated in the world’s biggest vaccination programme. Now, it’s your work to create awareness about vaccination, especially among the rural masses,” he said.

“An institute is not known only for its building and structure, but also the consistent efforts of its staff in the field of research, patient care and teaching add to its recognition,” he added.

“The time has come to expand your influence to train faculty members of other upcoming medical colleges. It is up to you to share your expertise and develop them as centres of excellence,” he emphasised.

Governor Ananiben Patel warned against the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic. She called for people to remain aware of the need to follow the Covid protocol.

“Indian scientists must be complimented for developing three vaccines against Covid within no time. Soon, a vaccine for children will be available,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tewari said, “Owing to PGI doctors who are heading various committees, the corona positivity rate is reduced to just 0.01 %, but we have prepared for the next wave; 78000 beds are ready. During this time, 554 oxygen plants have been sanctioned while 344 have become operational.”

SGPGIMS director Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said the institute would start air ambulance service from November to ensure proper treatment for the patients coming from other districts.

He said the microbiology department of PGI had created a record by testing more than 20 lakh samples from 30 districts. The institute had started operating as a tele ICU centre connected with 200 intensive care units (ICUs) of six institutes, prof Dhiman added.