Crocodile rescued, released in Chambal river

Agra ::: A nine-foot-long mugger crocodile created panic after it was spotted wandering in agricultural fields in Ujeer village at Bhogaon area in Mainpuri district on Thursday. The massive reptile was successfully rescued and later released in the Chambal river in Etawah by the forest department and Wildlife SOS.

The reptile was initially spotted in an agricultural field but was later seen making its way into the bushes. The panic-stricken villagers immediately alerted the forest department personnel who rushed to the spot. Wildlife SOS was also alerted.

In the joint rescue and release operation which lasted several hours, the crocodile was successfully rescued and later released in the Chambal river in Etawah.

Mahendra Singh, range forest officer, Bhogaon, said, “As soon as we received information about the crocodile being sighted in the village, we immediately sent a team to the location. It must have emerged from the Kali river near the village. We are thankful to the Wildlife SOS team for their expert assistance in conducting such sensitive rescue and release missions.”

