Cross-border terror networks using social media to mislead youth: UP DGP

Rajeev Krishna, Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP), on Friday warned senior police officers that cross-border criminal and terror-linked networks were increasingly using social media platforms to radicalise and mislead youth, directing all districts to intensify digital surveillance and take swift action against those spreading communal or caste-based hostility online, said senior police officials in a press note issued by police headquarters..

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna. (HTfile)

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He directed police officers to maintain continuous surveillance on such activities and ensure immediate legal action against individuals involved in spreading inflammatory, provocative or misleading content aimed at fuelling communal or caste tensions.

The warning came during a high-level online crime review meeting chaired by the DGP at the state police headquarters with zonal additional director generals of police, police commissioners, inspector generals, deputy inspector generals and district police chiefs.

The DGP also instructed officials to strengthen social media monitoring teams and improve their technical capabilities to track suspicious online activity, misinformation campaigns and attempts at digital radicalisation more effectively.

Police officials were asked to ensure that accurate and timely information is shared with the media during sensitive incidents so that rumours and misinformation do not escalate law-and-order situations.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajeev Krishna further directed senior officers from zones and ranges to personally supervise serious incidents and reach the spot to ensure a prompt and effective police response. The review meeting also covered crime control, law and order, public grievance redressal and deployment of newly recruited constables across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajeev Krishna further directed senior officers from zones and ranges to personally supervise serious incidents and reach the spot to ensure a prompt and effective police response. The review meeting also covered crime control, law and order, public grievance redressal and deployment of newly recruited constables across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The DGP instructed officers to ensure regular hearings and prompt disposal of complaints and Integrated Grievance Redressal System cases at police station and outpost levels, with special emphasis on women-related and family disputes through Mission Shakti centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP instructed officers to ensure regular hearings and prompt disposal of complaints and Integrated Grievance Redressal System cases at police station and outpost levels, with special emphasis on women-related and family disputes through Mission Shakti centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, he expressed satisfaction over Uttar Pradesh’s performance in the recently released “Crime in India 2024” report of the National Crime Records Bureau, saying the improved indicators reflected the commitment and hard work of police personnel across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, he expressed satisfaction over Uttar Pradesh’s performance in the recently released “Crime in India 2024” report of the National Crime Records Bureau, saying the improved indicators reflected the commitment and hard work of police personnel across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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A major focus of the meeting was the deployment of 60,244 newly recruited constables. Calling the large-scale recruitment drive a “once in a generation opportunity” for Uttar Pradesh Police, the DGP directed officers to maximise their deployment in beat policing, foot patrols and direct public interaction.

He also instructed district police chiefs to regularly review the recruits’ training, accommodation and mess arrangements and maintain direct communication with them to improve coordination and morale.

The DGP further directed police units to intensify action against cow slaughter, cow smuggling, murder and robbery and strengthen beat intelligence mechanisms for preventive policing.

He also reviewed the implementation of e-summons and electronic evidence systems, road safety measures under the Zero Fatality District campaign and the City-Reducing Traffic Congestion initiative operational in 20 districts.

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Rajeev Krishna additionally instructed police and SDRF teams to identify vulnerable riverbanks, canals and water bodies to prevent drowning incidents during summer through barricading, warning signage and awareness drives.

The DGP reiterated strict compliance with provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita during arrests and directed officers to ensure continuous monitoring of lock-ups to prevent custodial deaths.

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