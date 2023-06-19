Curtain comes down on endurance training prog ‘Soul of Steel-Himalayan Challenge’

Concluding event of ‘Soul of Steel-Himalayan Challenge’, a training programme organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with Conquer Land Air Water (CLAW), took place on Sunday in Gamshali, a village in Uttarakhand.

The winning team of ‘Soul of Steel Himalayan Challenge’ (Sourced)

The event that focussed on testing high altitude endurance of an individual, had commenced in January.

A first of its kind training programme, ‘Soul of Steel Himalayan Challenge’ was conducted in the Garhwal Himalayan region. It involved specialised skills including high altitude mountaineering, extreme cold survival, and psychological and physical endurance.

Around 1401 people had enrolled themselves and only 23 entrants, two of whom were women, were selected for the 10-week long training programme after two screening tests.

In the last phase, the finalists had to conquer 17,000 ft altitude and cover 65 kilometres distance in extreme cold temperatures.

The concluding event included display of rock climbing, mixed martial arts and Kalariyapattu. The local villagers also performed regional songs and dances.

Moreover, the opening of ‘The Human Ability Biome’ was also announced on the occasion which is set to be a perennial hub for advanced skill training courses in land, air and water adventure activities, forest conservation and much more.

