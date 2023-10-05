Cyber thug nabbed in UP’s Etah for life insurance claim scam
The accused was operating a fake website and using bogus death and birth certificates to make fraudulent insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana: Cops
LUCKNOW The cyber crime cell of the Lucknow police on Thursday arrested a man from UP’s Etah district who was allegedly operating a fake website and using bogus death and birth certificates to make fraudulent insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. The accused was identified as Vedant Kumar, a resident of Etah, said police.
The complainant, Veeral M Joshi from Vasai (Maharashtra), a representative of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company, alleged that the accused prepared fake death certificates and certified them as genuine from illegal websites to obtain insurance cover, said Triveni Singh, SP (cyber crime).
An FIR was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), Section 66D of IT Act and other sections at the cyber cell of Vibhuti Khand police station, he said.
“A team was formed to arrest the accused. It was found that a fake government website was created by him and hundreds of applications were made for fraudulent claims from IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima by forging fake death certificates,” said Singh.