DA case: Ex-ARTO arrested after failing to explain 1.62 cr cash, gold and silver biscuits

LUCKNOW The UP Vigilance Establishment on Monday formally arrested former assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) Lalit Kumar in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case, alleging that he failed to satisfactorily explain the source of cash, gold and other valuables recovered during searches at his Lucknow residence earlier this month.

Investigators also recovered documents relating to 15 movable and immovable properties allegedly linked to him, including residential and agricultural properties, along with records of investments in bank accounts, post office deposits, mutual funds and fixed deposits. (Pic for representation)

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Kumar, who was posted as assistant divisional transport officer in Agra before retiring in May 2025, was questioned by investigators on Monday in connection with the ongoing probe into assets allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income, stated an official release.

Officials said Kumar was asked to explain the source of ₹1.62 crore cash, gold and silver biscuits, jewellery and other valuables recovered during searches conducted at his residence in Chandralok Colony, Aliganj, on July 7 and 8. He was also asked to furnish documents supporting the acquisition of the assets.

“During questioning, the accused officer neither gave satisfactory answers nor produced documents regarding the source of the cash and precious metals recovered from his residence,” the Vigilance Establishment stated in the release, adding that he also failed to cooperate with the investigation. He was subsequently arrested and produced before the competent court.

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{{^usCountry}} The arrest follows searches carried out by a Vigilance team after obtaining the necessary legal permissions during investigation into FIR no. 10 of 2024, registered under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). The FIR was initially registered at the Anti-Corruption police station in Kanpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrest follows searches carried out by a Vigilance team after obtaining the necessary legal permissions during investigation into FIR no. 10 of 2024, registered under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). The FIR was initially registered at the Anti-Corruption police station in Kanpur. {{/usCountry}}

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During the searches, officials recovered ₹1.62 crore in cash allegedly concealed at different locations inside the house, around 13 kg of gold in the form of biscuits, bars and jewellery and nearly 9 kg of silver, including bars, biscuits and ornaments. Vigilance officials had earlier estimated the value of the recovered gold and silver at nearly ₹20 crore.

Investigators also recovered documents relating to 15 movable and immovable properties allegedly linked to Kumar, including residential and agricultural properties, along with records of investments in bank accounts, post office deposits, mutual funds and fixed deposits. Documents relating to two cars and a licensed revolver were also recovered during the searches.

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The DA case was initially probed by the Anti-Corruption Organisation when Kumar was serving as a regional inspector (technical). After he was promoted to the gazetted post of assistant regional transport officer during the inquiry, the investigation was transferred to the UP Vigilance Establishment in accordance with government orders.