Daily Covid cases cross 30-mark after 3 months in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: New daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 30-mark in the state capital on Wednesday after a gap of about three months while 128 new covid cases were reported in the state during the day, officials said.

In Lucknow, 10 new cases were reported from Qaiserbagh, six in Indira Nagarand three each in Chinhut, Sarojininagar, four in Mal, two in NK road and Gosaiganj, one each in Alambagh, Kakori, Aishbagh and Malihabad area. In all, five patients recovered in the past 24 hours in Lucknow.

“Contact tracing of about 50 persons for each Covid positive case is being done,” said chief medical officer of Lucknow, Dr Manoj Agrawal.

On March 6, the state capital reported 32 new Covid-19 cases and since then the number of fresh daily cases remained below 30. On March 6, there were 380 active Covid-19 cases under treatment in Lucknow.

“In all, 97,054 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours while a total 114,547,211 samples have been tested in the state till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement on Wednesday.

“In UP, 146 patients recovered in the past 24-hours and till now 2,055,554 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

The state has a total of 850 active Covid-19 cases and a majority among them are in home isolation.