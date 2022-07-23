Daily entry passes only for meeting concerned authorities: Secretariat

The Uttar Pradesh secretariat has decided not to allow daily visitors to roam around in different buildings and meet other ministers or officers on the basis of the daily entry pass issued to them.

The secretariat administration department has issued an order stating that the daily entry pass was valid for three hours and was only for meeting the authorities on whose recommendations they are issued.

“Entry passes to the secretariat are issued on the recommendation of specified categories of officers in accordance with the secretariat entry policy. These entry passes are valid only for three hours and are not valid for different buildings,” said Hemant Rao, additional chief secretary, secretariat administration department in an order dated July 21, 2022, sent to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and special secretaries.

A copy of the orders has been sent to the private secretaries of all the ministers as well. “Please ensure that the visitors do not go to meet other officers except the one for which the daily entry pass has been issued. Please direct private secretaries working under you to take your permission and examine the entry passes of visitors before meeting them,” read the order. Senior officers of the secretariat administration department remained unavailable for comments.

