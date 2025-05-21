‘Data is accurate’: UPPCL dismisses allegations about inflated losses as baseless

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has dismissed allegations by ‘certain organisations’ accusing it of inflating losses in its balance sheet, calling the claims baseless and misleading. Disciplinary action has been taken in cases of data manipulation, says UPPCL. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Chief engineer (Commercial) DC Verma and chief general manager (Finance) Sachin Goyal in a written counter on Tuesday clarified that all financial data was compiled by field engineers and generated through the Corporation’s Revenue Management System and ERP. “Discrediting data prepared by our own officials is unjustified,” they said.

They added that billing and revenue figures were based on actual meter readings and uploaded by executive engineers through secure IDs, limiting chances of tampering. Disciplinary action has been taken in cases of data manipulation.

UPPCL also clarified that expenses are recorded online via ERP with no manual override, and the balance sheet is prepared as per accounting standards. It is audited at multiple levels by CAG-appointed auditors, with reports submitted to the CAG, state government, and the Corporation’s board.

“The board, which includes representatives from the state government, REC, and PFC, approves all financial figures,” the officials said.