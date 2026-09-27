Day after Agra man found dead, nephew among 3 arrested for murder

A day after a man who lived alone was allegedly found murdered at his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district’s Shahi village under Achhnera police station on Friday, district police on Saturday arrested his nephew and two of his accomplices for their involvement in the crime over a property dispute.

The murder was committed over a property issue, said police. (For Representation)

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The deceased was identified as Dharamveer, 45, while the police identified his nephew as Dushyant aka Malinga, 21 and two of his aides as Shiva and Yash, both in their early 20s.

“Police teams were constituted and based on clues and technical surveillance, three accused were arrested for allegedly killing an unmarried man who lived alone but owned properties,” Aditya (who goes by one name), DCP, west, Agra Police Commissionerate, informed media persons at a press briefing.

Dharamveer had recently sold a piece of land for ₹12 lakh, and the accused, facing financial problems, was apprehensive that his uncle was not going to share the money with him, he added. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he believed he would not receive his uncle’s remaining properties either. This led him to the crime as he was facing financial constraints, the cop said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Dharamveer’s nephew Dushyant with one of his aides Shiva were already in the house on the night of September 24-25, and the other accomplice Yash informed the police when Dharamveer reached his house, they hit him in the head with a brick and then strangled him,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dharamveer’s nephew Dushyant with one of his aides Shiva were already in the house on the night of September 24-25, and the other accomplice Yash informed the police when Dharamveer reached his house, they hit him in the head with a brick and then strangled him,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

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The uncle and the nephew had a heated argument recently, the police official said. The police also recovered the clothes worn by the accused on the day of crime and the brick used in the murder, he added.