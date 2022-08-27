‘Dead’ gangster found flourishing seven years after death, arrested

In a plot fit for a Bollywood blockbuster, a dreaded Moradabad gangster staged his death by putting his clothes and identity proofs on an unclaimed body in Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand in 2015. Why, to escape multiple cases of fraud, loot and murder, set himself up afresh in Shahjahanpur and prospered for seven years right under the noses of the khaki brigade.

His family played along too by identifying the body and later cremating it to cement the belief in the public and police that Mukesh Yadav, 45, had, in fact, died. His family even got his death certificate issued on the basis of a ‘Panchayat Nama’ prepared by the Uttarakhand police.

Not only the police and public, he even managed to fool the insurance company to claim ₹1 crore of his insurance policy. Thereafter, he changed his identity and was living in Shahjahanpur for the past seven years. During this period, he even set up a second-hand car resale and a real estate business with the money he got from the insurance company.

However, an unidentified woman informed the Shahjahanpur police about his real identity and he was arrested on Thursday.

Shahjahanpur additional superintendent of police (ASP), Sanjay Kumar said that the police initially did not believe the information given by the woman but decided to check it out. He said Yadav was living in Roja area of Shahjahanpur as Munesh Yadav. “We have three different Aadhar cards having different ages mentioned on it from his possession. His criminal background was also crosschecked from the Moradabad police, and it was found to be true,” he said while sharing the details of his arrest.

The ASP said Mukesh Yadav used to run a private security agency in Moradabad and had remained involved in several incidents of crime like loot and murder. He said Yadav feared that he would be convicted in the criminal cases registered against him. Also, he had taken a loan of ₹50 lakh from different people. “He scripted the entire conspiracy to evade criminal cases registered against him and avoid returning the loan that he had taken,” he added.

“With the help of an employee of the post-mortem house of Sitarganj Khatima in Uddham Singh Nagar, he put his clothes on an unclaimed body and placed his identity cards and mobile numbers of his family members in the clothes of the body on July 29, 2015.

According to the plan, Mukesh’s family members too identified the body and cremated it,” said the ASP and added, “He was dead in records since then. His family members used to present his death certificate and ‘Panchayat Nama’ as the proof of his death whenever police came to them to put up notice in connection with cases against him. The years passed and he was dead in everybody’s eyes and memories”.

Another police official said Mukesh shifted to Shahjahanpur in 2015 after declaring himself dead and did different work while staying in a rented house for around two years. He said Mukesh built his own house in the Roja area in 2017 and began living there. He established his second-hand cars and real estate business in the past seven years.

The official said Yadav has two wives and he had left his first wife and two children to marry the second woman. He said his first wife is suspected to be an unknown caller, who herself remained unaware about his fake death and informed the police after coming to know about him.