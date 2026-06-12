Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday flayed the Centre’s foreign policy following the deaths of three Indian seafarers after a US military strike on the Palau-flagged commercial vessel MT Settebello off the Oman coast on Wednesday.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

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“Indians are dying across the world because of our weak foreign policy. We missed the opportunity to create our mark in global politics by getting war in the gulf stopped but our government failed to make its mark and thus failed to save so many lives lost in war ongoing,” he alleged while talking to media in Kasganj.

Earlier, addressing a gathering there, Yadav claimed that the Samajwadi Party government had always prioritised development in the Kasganj-Etah region. He cited the establishment of a major power plant in Etah and the construction of roads during his regime.

The SP chief claimed that the 108 emergency ambulance service introduced by the Samajwadi government had deteriorated. “Patients visiting hospitals find neither doctors nor medicines,” he alleged, adding that primary schools are shutting down while liquor shops are opening across the state.

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{{^usCountry}} The Kannauj MP further alleged that adulterated petrol blended with ethanol is being sold and questioned the impact of the government’s ethanol blending policy. On the farm front, Yadav alleged that farmers’ income has not doubled, they are not getting proper MSP and stray cattle are damaging crops. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Kannauj MP further alleged that adulterated petrol blended with ethanol is being sold and questioned the impact of the government’s ethanol blending policy. On the farm front, Yadav alleged that farmers’ income has not doubled, they are not getting proper MSP and stray cattle are damaging crops. {{/usCountry}}

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On paper leaks, he claimed: “BJP seeks votes in the name of the cow, but we focus on actually serving them.” Moreover, he urged his party workers to remain vigilant against alleged attempts to delete opposition votes. “We must verify votes in every village and household,” he said, claiming that the people of Uttar Pradesh have decided to bring the SP back to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.