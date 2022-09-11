Decongesting Lucknow: CP shares plan to streamline traffic in, around city

Traffic congestion in and around Lucknow city will soon be streamlined by taking a host of measures, Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) SB Shiradkar said on Saturday.

Addressing media persons on Saturday, Shiradkar said these measures included making parking spaces on highways, restricting heavy vehicles in adjoining districts till entry is allowed into Lucknow city (after 11 pm), deployment of patrol vehicles at congestion points, as well as enforcement of traffic norms strictly, like penalising commuters for parking vehicles in no parking areas, bridges, and stopping vehicles within 20 meters of crossings and intersections.

He said the plan was to decongest highways on the city outskirts as well as internal traffic of the city. He said two different plans have been made to decongest the highways and the city traffic following which other departments like transport, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), NHAI, PWD as well as traffic have been brought on a single platform.

“We are working on a long-term plan to decongest traffic of Lucknow which will require consistent and continuous efforts,” the CP emphasised.

“The process of identifying parking space on Kanpur and Ayodhya highways has been done. The district police chiefs of adjoining districts like Unnao, Barabanki, Sitapur, Rae Bareli and Hardoi have been asked to hold heavy vehicles in their jurisdiction limits and not to allow these vehicles to enter into Lucknow till no-entry time is in effect,” the CP said.

He said the removal of eateries on Kanpur, Ayodhya and Sitapur highways is under process. He said that vehicles parked at these dhabas cause traffic blockades and interrupt traffic flow leading to long jams.

“To streamline internal city traffic, we have identified 19 underground parking lots and appeal to people to park their vehicles there. We will carry out continuous drives to penalise people parking vehicles in no-parking zones and photographs of irregularly parked government vehicles will be sent to the department heads concerned for action,” he said and added, “Over 50 illegal taxi and tempo stands as well as parking stands have been removed”.

The CP said that the LMC is exploring ways to create temporary parking spaces in free areas around the city. He said traffic signals have been removed from some points that were interrupting traffic flow while at some points these signals have been increased to streamline traffic. He said the efforts are to synchronise traffic signals according to the traffic pressure on a particular side of the crossing.

He said traders and taxi-auto association officer-bearers are being roped in to help in decongesting roads by removing encroachments from roads in market areas. He said special police deployment is being done during peak hours and at school timings after identifying congestion points in different parts of the city.