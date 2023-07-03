Forests for monkeys to come up in state capital

Some dedicated ‘monkey forests’ (Vanar Vans) will be created in the state capital during the proposed annual plantation drive for simian population. These Vanar Vans will be created in three categories—by nagar nigam, forest and rural development departments.

“The plan is to plant saplings of fruit bearing trees in these pockets that will take the shape of a forest when saplings grow big. These Vanar Vans will help sustain simian population who often trouble locals when they move around in residential areas in search of food,” said Ravi K Singh, divisional forest officer, Awadh Range. (HT FILE)

The issue was discussed at a review meeting on plantation that district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar convened on Monday. “The “Vanar Vans” will be located on the outskirts of the city so that monkeys may get food and water for their survival,” Singh said.

“The Ayush forest will be developed in Sushant Golf City by planting sapling of 980 species of medicinal plants. The ‘Nandan Van’ will come up in Kalli Pashchim area,” he said.

During the day, the forest officials celebrated birth of 21 baby girls at Dufferin (women’s) Hospital. A cake cutting ceremony was organised and mothers were given nutrition kits.