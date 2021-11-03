Deepotsav in Ayodhya: Ram Ki Paidi ghat glitters with over 9.41 lakh earthen lamps as new record set

The majestic Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of the Saryu in Ayodhya was illuminated with 9,41,551 diyas (0.94 million earthen lamps) during the Deepotsav celebrations on Wednesday evening, creating a Guinness world record for illuminating the largest number of earthen lamps at one place, the state information department said.

In addition, around three lakh (0.3 million) diyas were lit in the rest of Ayodhya.

The Guinness Book of World Records team handed over the certificate to chief minister Yogi Adityanath who held it up high with both his hands for the public to view it.

As the chief minister lit the first diya, around 12,000 volunteers present at the ghat illuminated the other earthen lamps at Ram Ki Paidi, making the entire ghat dazzle.

This was followed by a laser show and fireworks to mesmerize the gathering at the ghat for about half an hour. Around 500 drones also lit up Ayodhya’s skyline with Ramayan era scenes.

Adityanath also performed aarti on the banks of the Saryu. Later, the chief minister went back to Ram Katha Park where artistes from Sri Lanka and New Delhi presented a dance ballet form of Ramayan.

The Sri Lankan troupe presented a musical dance ballet of the Ramayan in which all characters were played by female artistes, except that of Lord Hanuman.

Adityanath felicitated the Sri Lankan and New Delhi troupes after the performance.

For Deepotsav celebrations, special arrangements were also made on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus where construction of the Ram temple is going on. The entire Ram Janmabhoomi campus was decked up with earthen lamps.

In 2020, the Ayodhya administration had set a Guinness World Record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas at the Ram ki Paidi ghat.

The administration had broken its own record, set in 2019 when 4,10,000 diyas were lit on Deepotsav.

After forming the government in UP in March 2017, the Yogi Adityanath regime has been celebrating Deepotsav in Ayodhya every year on the Diwali eve.

