Defeat ‘cylinder wali MP’ this time: Akhilesh in U.P.’s Amethi

Attacking the ruling BJP and Union minister Smriti Irani without taking her name, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh on Sunday said urged the people in Amethi to “defeat the ‘cylinder wali MP’ this time (2024 LS polls)”. Smriti Irani represents Amethi in Lok Sabha.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

He ruled out having any truck with former Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi (or Congress) in the 2024 polls. Akhilesh also thanked the voters of Amethi for electing an SP candidate from Amethi assembly seat in the last year’s U.P. polls.

The SP chief, who was in Amethi to attend the wedding of former party MLA Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, told reporters, “Amethi’s BJP MP is a cylinder wali MP’. Once she used to protest with a gas cylinder on her head (against the previous UPA government) while protesting against price rise then. But now when the cooking gas cylinder’s prices are soaring, she is keeping mum. I appeal to the people that they defeat the ‘cylinder wali MP’ this time.”

Responding to the recent comment by the CM that he never withdrew any cases against himself but it was Akhilesh who withdrew a case against himself, he said: “The chief minister who levels allegations against others had indeed withdrawn cases against himself and he has many serious cases against him”.

Defending Gayatri Prajapati, the SP chief claimed he was innocent and was framed. Prajapati is currently on a seven-day parole for his daughter’s wedding. His wife Maharaji Prajapati won Amethi assembly seat in the 2022 polls.