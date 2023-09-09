Defence Industrial Corridor areas: Yogi govt to ensure pollution control, monitor it at 5 levels

The Yogi Adityanath government will ensure regular monitoring of air quality, noise, ground water quality, soil quality and ground water level in areas falling under the Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow, Kanpur and Aligarh districts.

The U.P. Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has invited applications from laboratories affiliated with the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), the ministry of environment, forests, and climate change (MoEF), and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), for regular monitoring of mainly five environment standards in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Aligarh.

From among the applicants, one is to be selected by September 11. The selected applicant will be responsible for inviting tenders to select an agency (laboratory) for regular monitoring of set parameters in areas falling under the Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow, Kanpur and Aligarh.

According to the state government, the contract will be for a year and it may be extended based on the performance. The UPEIDA may distribute the work among one or more labs.

There will not only be regular monitoring of the set parameters in three cities but also periodic reports.

For air quality monitoring, the labs will conduct 24-hour monitoring of particulate matters (PM-10 and PM-25), sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and other nitrous components.

Besides, the level of noise pollution will also be measured on day and night basis.

For monitoring of water and ground pollution levels, parameters such as acidity, alkalinity, aluminum, arsenic, biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), bicarbonates, calcium carbonate, chloride, chromium, copper, iron, lead, magnesium, manganese, nickel, nitrogen compound, sulphates, sodium and zinc will be monitored.

In addition to this, for testing the soil quality, the SAR (specific absorption rate) value of ammonia, bicarbonates, boron, calcium, calcium carbonate, chloride, color, electrical conductivity, magnesium, nitrates, nitrites, pesticide pH, phosphates, sodium, potassium, cadmium, manganese, cobalt and soil sample will be the key factors.

Monitoring will be based as per the standards set by the pollution boards.

On February 21, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced ₹20,000 crore Defence Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand region which is considered as one of the most backward regions in the state.

