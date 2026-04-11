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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Museum of Heritage and Art in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Museum of Heritage and Art in Lucknow

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 09:51 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Museum of Heritage and Art, showcasing the rich cultural legacy of Awadh, along with other development works worth 58.27 crore, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Museum of Heritage and Art in Lucknow

The inauguration took place at the Gomtinagar Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti annual function held in Vivek Khand, Gomti Nagar.

The museum, constructed in the Hussainabad area over 4,973 square metres, showcases the composite culture of Awadh. Officials said the project was completed at a cost of 41.43 crore.

Lucknow Development Authority Vice Chairman Prathmesh Kumar said the structure is an iconic building featuring a 45-metre-long cantilever without the support of columns or pillars, giving it a distinctive architectural identity.

The museum presents Awadh's historical, literary and cultural heritage using modern technology. It houses multiple themed galleries, including 'Mool Dhara', 'Hunar ka Safar', 'Hastshilp', 'Sanjhi Aastha', 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb', 'Karigari', 'Mehfil-e-Awadh', 'Nritya Kala', 'Natyashala', 'Soch evam Samvaad' and 'Zaika-e-Awadh'.

A virtual reality gaming arena has also been set up to offer visitors an immersive experience.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Museum of Heritage and Art in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Museum of Heritage and Art in Lucknow
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