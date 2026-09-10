Degrees eclipse diplomas at Bhatkhande amid overall enrolment slump

LUCKNOW In a noticeable shift in academic preferences, students pursuing performing arts at Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya are increasingly opting for full-fledged degree programmes over traditional short-term diplomas, even as the university grapples with a steady three-year decline in overall admissions.

In 2025-26, 392 students chose degree courses: 274 in BPA and 118 in MPA. However, this year, 603 applications were received for the BPA and MPA courses, of which 424 students have already completed the admission process. (File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The university’s admission data accessed by HT testifies this trend. Educational programmes like the Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA) and Master of Performing Arts (MPA) are becoming a preferred choice among applicants instead of short-term diploma courses.

In 2025-26, 392 students chose degree courses: 274 in BPA and 118 in MPA. However, this year, 603 applications were received for the BPA and MPA courses, of which 424 students have already completed the admission process, showing a significant increase from last year’s 392 admissions in degree courses. Overall, 722 candidates have secured admissions in the current admission cycle across various courses.

In 2025-26, 400 students enrolled in various diploma courses. Even though the university received 453 applications for diploma courses, 298 students had completed admission formalities by paying the fee until this report was filed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In terms of subjects, vocal music and kathak continue to dominate the trends. In 2026-27, vocal music received the highest number of applications at the BPA and MPA levels, with 294 (BPA) and 115 (MPA), respectively, compared to last year’s 186 and 83 applications in BPA and MPA. This year, kathak received 79 BPA and 41 MPA applications, compared to 51 BPA and 21 MPA admissions in kathak last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In terms of subjects, vocal music and kathak continue to dominate the trends. In 2026-27, vocal music received the highest number of applications at the BPA and MPA levels, with 294 (BPA) and 115 (MPA), respectively, compared to last year’s 186 and 83 applications in BPA and MPA. This year, kathak received 79 BPA and 41 MPA applications, compared to 51 BPA and 21 MPA admissions in kathak last year. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

While there were no admissions in BPA and MPA for pakhawaj, sitar, violin, guitar and sarod last year, all these subjects have received applications this year. Vocal music also tops the list of applications for diploma courses, with 129 applications.

However, the overall data for the past three years shows a steady decline in both the number of applications and final admissions (fee deposits). In 2024, 1,357 applications were received, of which 967 candidates were admitted. Subsequently, in 2025, the number of applications decreased to 1,190, and the number of admissions dropped to 729. This year, the total number of applications received till Tuesday was 1056 and the number of candidates who deposited fees reduced to 722.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the overall decline in applications, registrar SP Singh said that infrastructure facilities are being continuously enhanced. “We are planning dedicated efforts to facilitate students so that admissions record an increase. Several challenges faced after the university received the state university status have been addressed. We are confident that both applications and admissions will increase in the future,” he said.