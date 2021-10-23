Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya on October 26, offer prayers to Ram Lalla

Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal will offer prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on October 26 on his maiden visit to the temple town, a party spokesperson said.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor , will visit the historic Hanuman Garhi temple in the pilgrim town as well.

Vaibhav Maheshwari, state spokesperson for the party, on Saturday said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from October 25.

This will be his first visit to Ayodhya, added Maheshwari.

Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya for ‘Ram Lalla darshan’, informed Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Saturday, according to the news agency ANI.

Delhi CM Kejriwal will reach Sultanpur district on October 25 and go to Ayodhya from there the next day.

Sanjay Singh, Uttar Pradesh incharge of the party, will accompany the Delhi chief minister. AAP has already announced it will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly election due to be held early next year.

On September 14, Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh took out a “tiranga yatra” in Ayodhya, giving a call to establish Ram Rajya and equating it with true nationalism and communal harmony.

Union minority affairs minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the proposed Ayodhya visit.

“When elections are around the corner, people want to offer prayers to Lord Ram. Some would visit Lord Ram temple while some would visit other temples. These people are neither going to be blessed by the voters nor by God,” Naqvi said according to the news agency ANI.