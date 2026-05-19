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Delhi Haat style ODOC Park to come up near Gomti Nagar rly stn

LDA plans a food and tourism hub in Gomti Nagar with 40 kiosks showcasing UP cuisine, boosting jobs and local business opportunities.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 09:44 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has decided to develop a new food and tourism hub in Gomti Nagar by setting up an ‘One District One Cuisine (ODOC) Park’ near the newly built Gomti Nagar Railway Station.

The Gomti Nagar railway station in Lucknow, in the vicinity of which an ODOC Park is proposed to come up (HT File Photo)

The project will feature more than 40 food kiosks showcasing traditional and popular dishes from districts across Uttar Pradesh, positioning itself as a major food destination in the city while generating employment opportunities.

Bringing the project into focus, LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar on Tuesday inspected the proposed site in Vibhuti Khand and directed officials to prepare a detailed proposal for the park. Officials said the authority plans to build the project on nearly 8,000 square metres of prime land near the railway station.

LDA plans to develop the park on the lines of Delhi Haat and create a dedicated culinary space where visitors can experience local cuisine from different regions of the state under one roof. Apart from food kiosks, the authority will create seating areas and ensure landscaping, beautification and sanitation facilities to improve visitor experience.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Delhi Haat style ODOC Park to come up near Gomti Nagar rly stn
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Delhi Haat style ODOC Park to come up near Gomti Nagar rly stn
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